Anne Heche was one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood. After the news of her death, here is a list of her best works in the film industry.

The news of Anne Heche's death has devastated the industry, not only because of the talent she has left us but also because of her young age. The 53-year-old actress had been in a coma since last week after a serious car accident. "There is no hope of her survival", her relatives said in a statement released hours before her death.

Heche's car, a Mini Cooper, crashed into a house on Walgrove Avenue, west of Los Angeles. After the impact, the car caught fire and that triggered different problems for the actress, as she suffered severe burns and severe anoxic encephalopathy.

After the news of her passing was released, her family and friends asked the world to remember her for her grace and talent. "Anne had a big heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. She will always be remembered for her courageous honesty and missed for her light", they said.

Where and how to stream Anne Heche's best movies

Anne has been in multiple productions with great actors. She has now established herself as one of the most versatile and well-rounded actresses in the industry. No role was too big or too small for her. With a repertoire of over 45 films, the actress has left a legacy like few others. Here are her best works and how to watch them:

Spread

Young, charming and handsome, Nikki lives the good life in Hollywood by giving rich, older women plenty of what they want: sex. While his latest conquest, Samantha is out of town, Nikki throws a party and meets Heather, a pretty waitress who's cut from the same cloth. After Samantha throws him out, Nikki and Heather begin a game of sexual one-upmanship, but the stakes are higher than Nikki realizes.

Available on Tubi and Hoopla.

Six Days Seven Nights

In the South Pacific island of Makatea, career-driven magazine editor Robin Monroe is on a week-long vacation getaway with her boyfriend, Frank Martin. A work assignment in neighboring Tahiti requires Robin to hire a cargo plane piloted by the cantankerous Quinn Harris. But when a powerful storm forces Quinn to make an emergency landing on a nearby deserted island, the dissimilar pair learn to set aside their differences in order to find rescue.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Donnie Brasco

Joseph Pistone is an FBI agent who has infiltrated one of the major New York Mafia families and is living under the name Donnie Brasco. He develops a relationship with mob hit man Benjamin "Lefty" Ruggiero in order to get deeper under cover, but ends up developing a real friendship with the Mafioso. As their relationship develops, Pistone must decide whether or not to complete his job, knowing that it will lead to the murder of his new friend.

Available on Netflix.

Volcano

When a massive earthquake rocks the city of Los Angeles, Emergency Management department head Mike Roark returns from his vacation to help with the city's response. After geologist Dr. Amy Barnes warns that a volcano may be forming in sewer tunnels, another severe earthquake unleashes the lava flowing underfoot, threatening to destroy the whole city. As the fiery molten rock runs through the streets, Roark and Barnes must figure out how to divert it.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Psycho

Hoping for a fresh start with her broke boyfriend, Marion steals a huge sum from her boss and skips town, eventually stopping at a remote motel. There, she's served by the intensely awkward yet docile Norman Bates, whom she often hears arguing with his domineering mother. But later that night, Marion is brutally slain, and Norman finds and hides the body. When a detective and Marion's sister visit the motel to investigate, they uncover shocking truths.

Available on Amazon Prime Video and STARZ.

Cedar Rapids

Insurance agent Tim Lippe is sublimely naive: He has never stayed in a hotel, has never flown in a plane, has never even left his tiny Wisconsin hometown. Chosen to represent his company at a convention in Iowa, Tim meets three veteran attendees, who set him on course for a life-altering weekend of wild times and sweet temptation.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Vanished

A family vacation takes a terrifying turn when a couple discover their young daughter has vanished without a trace. Stopping at nothing to find her, their desperate search for the truth leads to a shocking revelation.

Available on Netflix.

Wild Card

A bodyguard goes after the sadistic thug who beat his friend, only to find that the object of his wrath is the son of a powerful mob boss.

Available on Netflix.

Girl Fight

Inspired by a true story. Telling the tale of a 16-year-old high school student whose life begins a downward spiral when she is brutally assaulted by her former friends.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Birth

It took Anna 10 years to recover from the death of her husband, Sean, but now she's on the verge of marrying her boyfriend, Joseph, and finally moving on. However, on the night of her engagement party, a young boy named Sean turns up, saying he is her dead husband reincarnated. At first she ignores the child, but his knowledge of her former husband's life is uncanny, leading her to believe that he might be telling the truth.

Available on HBO Max.

My Friend Dahmer

The true, haunting story of young Jeffrey Dahmer -- the shy adolescent in high school who becomes a notorious serial killer years later.

Available on fubo TV and Peacock.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

A year after running over a fisherman and dumping his body in the water, four friends reconvene when Julie receives a frightening letter telling her that their crime was seen. While pursuing who he thinks is responsible for the letter, Barry is run over by a man with a meat hook. The bloodletting only increases from there, as the killer with the hook continues to stalk Julie, Helen and Ray.

Available on HBO Max.