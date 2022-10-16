The spooky season is here and it’s the perfect time to enjoy some scary movies. You can watch classic films of the genre, as well as most modern features. Here, check out a list that includes slashers, zombie, monsters and more.

We’re in the middle of the spooky season and it’s the perfect time to enjoy some scary movies on some of the most popular streaming services, Netflix and HBO Max. There are plenty of films to choose from, from slashers to paranormal, zombies, monsters and more.

However, 2022 has been an incredible year for the genre, with many movies making good numbers at the box office such as Smile, Barbarian, The Black Phone, and more. There are many innovators of horror, with new twists and underlying themes such as sexism, racism and more.

With Halloween around the corner, you have plenty of time to enjoy some horror classics, as well as new films that try new formulas. Check out the list of the best horror movies to watch on these streaming services. You can also check out the list from Variety, and where to watch them.

Netflix’s best horror movies to watch

Netflix has a lot of options for horror fans. However, you can check out this recommendations from Collider, that includes modern franchises and some hidden gems from the platform:

Things Heard & Seen (2021)

It (2017)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

It Follows (2014)

Fear Street Part One: 1994 (2021)

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021)

#Alive (2020)

The Ritual (2017)

Hush (2016)

HBO Max’s best horror movies to watch

Annabelle (2014)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Shining (1980)

What Lies Beneath (2000)