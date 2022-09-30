Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is the new movie that is circulating based on the mediatic judicial process and judging by the preview, it aims to present both sides of the story in a uniform way. Here's everything you need to know about the film and how to see it.

'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial': Release date, cast and plot about the independent film of the scandal

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is the new offering from one of the country's most popular free streaming services. The film, shot in record time since the trial ended only four months ago, features two well-known actors who will be playing Johnny and Amber.

In addition, we will also see how other actors take on the role of different people who had a great impact on the trial, such as lawyer Camille Vasquez and judge Penney Azcarate. The production was directed by Sara Lohman (Secrets in the Woods) and scripted by Guy Nicolucci (The Daily Show).

A small preview was recently released and most of the plot takes place in court, where the most controversial moments are recreated, the media coverage, the trends that were installed in social networks and even the presence of other celebrities such as James Franco, Kate Moss or Jason Momoa.

When is Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial released?

The film will hit Tubi's catalog on September 30. It is already available on the streaming service, which is known for airing low-budget productions.

The production company decided to fast-track production of the film with Fox Entertainment's MarVista Entertainment in order to "capture a timely version of a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions saw in the headlines over the summer," said Adam Lewinson, Tubi's chief content officer.

"It's the first day of Depp's defamation lawsuit against Heard. Although fans are showing their support for both sides, there is clearly a favorite", a reporter is heard saying in the trailer posted by the platform, which also features Depp's fans who flocked to the Fairfax courthouse, located in Virginia.

The film is executive produced by Brittany Clemons, Angie Day, Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew. Autumn Federici and Kristifor Cvijetic serve as producers under the Ninth House banner.

Who plays Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

The 40-year-old actor, Mark Hapka, will play Johnny Depp and has participated in major film projects such as 23 Blast, Deadly Revenge and a few others. The 33-year-old actress Megan Davis will play Amber Heard and is mainly known for her work in American Horror Story, Bones and 2 Broke Girls.

On the other hand, Melissa Marty (Station 19) will give life to Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez, while Mary Carrig (Law & Order True Crime) will be Heard's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft. Several other actors are part of the cast but their respective roles have not yet been revealed.

The official synopsis describes: Tumultuous relationship of Depp and Heard, dramatizing two-month defamation trial that concluded, with jury finding Heard had defamed Depp by alluding to domestic violence allegations against him.