This Sunday is the premiere of the new series of one of the magical worlds that has captured the audience since the first episode. House of Dragons promises to be the new success of HBO Max and its creator, George R.R. Martin. Here we tell you when all the episodes will be broadcasted according to their premiere date.

Only three days to go until the premiere of the new Game of Thrones spin-off, House of Dragon, in which we will see a power struggle with the most famous houses of the series as protagonists. George R.R. Martin returns with HBO Max to present more magical creatures (17 in total), betrayals and a new Khaleesi.

The plot is set 200 years before the epic ending of A Song of Ice and Fire, where everyone has one goal: to reach the Iron Throne. The Targaryens hold the throne of the Seven Kingdoms but peace will not last for long, as new troubles have come to town.

"When I am queen I will create a new order", she is heard saying in the trailer to Princess Rhaenyra, who is slowly trying to reach the throne. Undoubtedly, she has been labeled as a kind of Mother of Dragons, due to her similarity to Emilia Clarke's character in the original series.

'House of Dragon' schedule: When do the episodes arrive on the platform?

After the eight-year success of Game of Thrones, House of Dragon is expected to be HBO's new breakout show. We will go back to the old days, as it is going to be available with a combined network and streaming broadcast.

The Heirs of the Dragon, the first episode of the series, will air on Sunday, August 21 at 9 p.m. From its premiere, new episodes will air every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max at the same time until October 23, when the tenth and final episode will air.