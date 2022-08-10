Armie Hammer’s alleged victims are coming forward in a new documentary series titled “House of Hammer,” which will uncover the history of abuse in the Hammer family. Here, check out everything you need to know, including release date.

'House of Hammer': All you need to know about documentary about Armie Hammer's controversy

One month after it was reported that Armie Hammer was selling timeshares in a Cayman Islands hotel to survive, Discovery+ has released the first trailer of the documentary series “House of Hammer,” which will be centered around the actor’s history of alleged abuse.

In the first trailer, Hammer’s alleged victims, exes and family members are coming forward and sharing their experience with the actor. The three part docuseries will chronicle how the actor went from “Hollywood’s golden boy” to alleged abuser.

In the clip, his exes Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison explained how Hammer went from the perfect man to a total controller. Among the accussations made against the “Call Me By Your Name” star are sexual assault and cannibalism fantasies. Check out all about this series.

When is Armie Hammer’s documentary coming out?

The documentary series will premiere on Friday, Sept. 2 on Discovery+, according to TVLine. Alongside the testimony of his ex-girlfriends, the series will also feature interviews with the actor’s aunt, Casey Hammer.

“I’m about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family,” Casey Hammer says in the trailer. In 2015, she self published a book title “Surviving My Birthright,” in which she says that her father, Julian, sexually abused her when she was a child.

Armie Hammer is the great-grandson of Armand Hammer, the businessman who made the family fortune in the oil business. “The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever,” Discovery’s Jason Sarlanis said in a statement, according to Variety.