House of Hammer is about to premiere and soon all the secrets of one of the most powerful families will be brought to the surface. Not everything can be kept hidden forever and Casey Hammer is ready to prove it. Here's how and when to watch the documentary.

'House of Hammer': When will the documentary be released and how to watch it

Discovery+'s new documentary marks the end of an era. House of Hammer will hit the screen to reveal all the dark secrets of one of America's most powerful families. Casey Hammer, Armie Hammer's aunt, will dust off the books and begin the tale of how they got to where they are and what crimes they have committed along the way.

The main narrator stated that she witnessed and experienced horrors from the male members of the clan. The revelations about her nephew's behavior did not surprise her one bit. "You don't wake up one day and become a monster, it's learned behavior. Once [the allegations] started to develop, I thought, here we go, another Hammer man and something being said about them", Casey stated during an interview with Daily Beast.

Addiction, corruption, deceit, abuse and debauchery are some of the adjectives that sum up the family's five-generation history. The Hammer men have been keeping secrets and scandals for a long time. Armie's controversies are just the tip of the iceberg and HBO Max is ready to prove it with its new production.

House of Hammer: When will be released?

House of Hammer will hit the small screen on Friday, September 2. Last month, Discovery + released a three-minute trailer featuring clips of conversations with several of the Call Me By Your Name actor's ex-girlfriends. Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison will provide screen captures of voice memos, text conversations and photos to back up the story about the alleged abuse they suffered during their relationship.

“On the outside, we were a perfect family, but magnify ‘Succession’ a million times and it was my family. If you believe about making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem pole", stated Casey Hammer in the preview, when it was her turn to talk about those close to her.

Where to watch 'House of Hammer' on streaming?

House of Hammer will be available on Discovery + starting tomorrow. A subscription is required to stream the series, and new users have a seven-day free trial. The documentary is directed by Elli Hakami (Witches of Salem and Red Elvis: The Cold War Cowboy) and Julian P. Hobbes (The Bible and the The Unknown Known)

Armie is bracing himself for all the allegations that will arise against him in the three-part series. Sources close to the actor confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that they are worried about the actor. "He has an idea of what's coming. Despite this, Armie has been trying to move forward as much as possible emotionally speaking and in terms of his career".

According to various reports, after entering rehab last year, Hammer is more sober and committed than ever before. "His friends are nervous that the documentary will crush him", the source added.

What will 'House of Hammer' be about?

The three-part series features interviews with two of Armie Hammer's ex-girlfriends and his aunt, who confirm the abuse and crimes committed by the actor. Casey Hammer also serves as a producer on the project and in the teaser she is heard saying: "I let the Hammers control me my whole life. It's time to stop. I refuse to be silenced".

The 36-year-old actor has denied all allegations but has since been banned from Hollywood and until recently, after the fall of his career, was working and living in the Cayman Islands, where he was seen selling timeshares. The headlines against him came in early 2021, when screenshots were leaked of messages he shared on social media with various women, claiming to be 100 percent cannibalistic.

"Through a treasure trove of archives and interviews of survivors and family members, the dark and twisted secrets of the Hammer family come to light. Behind the money and power lies a dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of unchecked privilege", relates the official synopsis according to HBO Max.