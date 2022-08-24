House of the Dragon hit the HBO platform on Sunday night and millions of fans tuned in to watch the spin-off of the acclaimed Game of Thrones. Here we tell you what record the new series inspired by George R. R. Martin's books has broken.

It looks like House of the Dragon is here to dethrone Game of Thrones as one of HBO's most watched shows. The spin-off landed on the platform on Sunday night and a few million fans tuned in to see the beginning of the baptism of fire.

The series inspired by A Song of Ice and Fire, written by George R. R. Martin, caused a lot of expectations before its premiere and viewers were a little afraid that it would not deliver what was promised, but clearly this was not the case, quite the opposite happened.

All episodes are scheduled to premiere on Sunday nights, as was the case with the original series. The ten episodes will mark a clear scenario with the GOT brand clearly evident. During the first episode we saw how new characters made up this medieval fantasy centered on the Targaryens.

House of the Dragons becomes biggest series premiere in HBO history

The spin-off drew 9.99 million viewers on HBO and HBO Max after premiering Sunday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. The viewership tally includes linear streams, as well as HBO Max on premiere night.

According to HBO, the series had the largest audience in the pay-TV channel's history, including content that debuted before the streaming era, as well as HBO shows that premiered earlier. Which means it beat out Game of Thrones as the most-watched series within the platform. This had remained the biggest hit since 2019, but no more. A new era has arrived and House of the Dragon is here to stay.

"It was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night. House of the Dragon has an incredibly talented cast and crew who put their heart and soul into the production, and we are thrilled with the positive response from viewers. We look forward to sharing with audiences what else George, Ryan and Miguel have in store for this season", said Casey Bloys, chief content officer, HBO and HBO Max.