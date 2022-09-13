“House of the Dragon,” a Games of Thrones spin-off about the Targaryens, will have to replace some of the cast due to a time jump. Here, check out who will leave the show and when.

‘House of the Dragon’ cast change: When it will happen and which actors will be replaced

The first Games of Thrones’ spin-off “House of the Dragon” has been a total and absolute success. With every episode, more people tune in to see the story of the Targaryens, and the show has already been renewed for a second season.

Part of the show's appeal are the actors, including Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, and Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra. The latter has been one of the most praised of the cast, as well as Emily Carey, who plays Allicent Hightower.

However, as the story has to cover 28 years, it’s hard to make some of the younger actors look older. That’s why in the upcoming episodes, fans will watch how some of the characters will be portrayed by different performers.

‘House of the Dragon’: Which cast members will be replaced?

Sadly for many fans, Alcock will be leaving the series. The same goes for Carey, and the actors playing Leana (Nova Fouellis-Mose) and Laenor Velaryon (Theo Tate). Here, these are the actors replacing them:

Rhaenyra Targaryen – Alcock will be replaced by Emma D’Arcy

Allicent Hightower – Carey will be replaced by Olivia Cooke

Leana Velaryon – Fouellis-Mose will be replaced by Nanna Blondell

Laenor Velaryon – Tate will be replaced by John MacMillan

‘House of the Dragon’: When will the cast change take place?

According to Forbes, the change will occur between episode 5 and episode 6. However, according to Hello, both Alcock and Carey are credited in the fifth episode. Meaning that D’Arcy and Cooke will take over from episodes six through ten. This is also confirmed by episode five's trailer, in which you can still see Alcock and Carey.