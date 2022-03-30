The Game of Thrones prequel called "House of the Dragon", will be coming soon to the small screen. Today HBO Max released the date in which we will be watching this news series. Here, find out the cast, characters and everything you need to know.

Mark your calendars because the dragons will be dancing on August 21, 2022. Based on the book "Fire and Blood" by George R.R. Martin, this new series, set 200 years before the events of GAME OF THRONES, tells the story of House Targaryen.

The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires (real and imagined) crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm

The cast

The main cast includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, and Rhys Ifans.

Also in the cast are Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn.

‘House of the Dragon’: Characters

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen - Chosen by the lords of Westeros as successor to the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council of Harrenhal. A warm, kind and decent man, Viserys wishes only to carry on his grandfather's legacy. But good men are not necessarily great kings.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen - King Viserys's younger brother and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and dragon rider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that every time a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin...

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower - daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most attractive woman in the Seven Kingdoms. He grew up in the Red Keep, close to the king and his inner circle; he possesses both courtly grace and keen political acumen.

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen - the king's eldest daughter, she is of pure Valyrian blood and is a dragon rider, who must face a difficult challenge.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, "The Sea Serpent" - Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As "The Serpent of the Sea", the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his home into a mighty settlement that is even richer than the Lannisters and claims the world's largest navy.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen - Dragonrider and wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon, "The Queen That Never Was" was passed over as heir to the throne by the High Council because the kingdom favored her cousin, Viserys, simply because he was male.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole - of Dornish descent, common son of the Lord of Blackhaven's butler. Cole is not entitled to land or title; all he has to his name is his honor and his preternatural skill with a sword.