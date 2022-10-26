The finale of the first season “House of the Dragon” has left fans wondering about what’s coming next. One of the most enigmatic scenes was Daemon’s taming Vermithor, one of the unclaimed dragons. Director Greg Yaitanes explained the sequence.

The first season of ‘House of the Dragon’ has come to an end with astonishing numbers (9.3 million people watched the finale, according to HBO) and the promise of war for next season, which is expected to come out in 2024. However, the finale left fans with many things to think about, including, of course, dragons.

One of the most-talked-about sequences of the final episode, was when Daemon (Matt Smith) sings in High Valyrian to a huge dragon, which turns out to be Vermithor, which was King Jaehaerys’ dragon.

Fans wonder how things will work, as Daemon had already claimed a dragon (Caraxes) and “the bond between dragon and rider” is unique. Episode 10 director Greg Yaitanes explained the scene and teased the implications that might arise from it.

What means for Daemon to “charmed” Vermithor

Talking to Vulture, Yaitanes explained that he and Smith “approached it (the scene) like a snake charmer. Daemon has already claimed a dragon, so what is his agenda? You have to imagine him thinking, It’s just a flirt. He’s already got a dragon, but he’s like, I’m going to check out this other dragon.”

He said that fans are right and really “should be asking questions, because there’ll be answers for them, I’d imagine, down the road.” He also said that because “Daemon’s moral compass is quite enigmatic, people wondered if the song and Luke’s death were somehow related, if he did something to summon it.”

Early in the episode, Daemon is seen talking about how many dragons the Black side has compared to the Green side. By his count, they have seven adult dragons, including the ones who don’t have a rider, which is the case for Vermithor.