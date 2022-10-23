Season 1 of House of the Dragon has finally come to an end, and fans have a lot of questions. One of them is what dragon was Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) trying to claim? Check out what we know.

The first season of House of the Dragon has come to an end, but a second season has already been announced and it’s expected for 2024. However, the finale was high on emotions as promised, with the official start of the “Dance of the Dragons.” While there were many standout scenes, (spoilers ahead) fans have questions about Daemon Targaryen and the dragon he was trying to claim singing.

During the finale, we see Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and the Blacks are trying to figure out how to respond to Aegon’s coronation. While Rhaenyra doesn’t want to start a war, as she promised her father to maintain the realm united, her husband Daemon (Matt Smith) isn’t so convinced about not acting.

He tells Rhaenyra that they can attack the Greens as they have more dragons than them. He insists that they have seven adult dragons, counting Rhaenyra’s children and Daemon's daughter Baela. However, he also says that they can access “neutral” dragons, which are the ones who don’t have riders.

What dragon was Daemon singing to?

After Jace and Luke take off to try to convince allies for Rhaenyra’s cause, we see Daemon into a cave with a torch singing in High Valyrian. At first viewers don’t see much, before a big dragon takes the screen.

During his conversation with Rhanyra, he tells her “Seasmoke still resides on Driftmark, Vermithor and Silverwing dwell on Dragonmont [...] then there are the three wild dragons, all of whom nest here.”

While we don’t know for sure, according to Polygon, “given the size of that dragon and the response to his song, it seems more likely this is Vermithor, who was King Jaehaerys’ dragon.” According to the same source, this dragon is described as bronze, with “great tan wings” and he would be about 100 years old.