House of the Dragon is just in the middle of its development and a second season has already been confirmed, but it is not yet known when it will arrive. In the meantime, here are the remaining episodes of the first season.

House of the Dragon fans are in mourning because they will no longer see Milly Alcock and Emily Carey play their respective roles, as it is time for the series to make a time jump to see the adult versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Allicent Hightower, who is now queen alongside Viserys.

They will not be the only ones to be replaced in the series, but so far there have been a total of 9 actors who have had to leave the series for the new plot of the story, which is set 200 years before what happened in GOT when the Targaryen family escaped the destruction of Valyria to settle in Dragonstone.

In an Instagram post, Alcock made her disclaimer and said goodbye to the series that has given her great popularity in the last time and in turn confessed that she was a little terrified about being out of work. "I hope to have a job again. I hope so. I don't have anything at the moment. I'm in the first phase of panic. It's like the pre-phase of panic. Of 'I'm never going to work, it's never going to happen again,' like that feeling that all 'freelancers' know. I don't even know what I'm going to do tomorrow. I really don't know", he said.

House of the Dragon: How many episodes are left for the season finale?

Episode 6, titled The Princess and the Queen, will be released on Sunday 25. So there are only 4 episodes left to reach the end of the first season of the Game of Thrones spin-off. The series has a total of 10 shows that will air on HBO Max every Sunday, as the tradition has been established since the beginning of GOT.

Spoiler Alert! - During We light the Way, the previous episode, we saw how Daemon returns to Runestone and murders his wife. While his brother arranges the marriage of Rhaenyra and Ser Laenor, which consequently brings the wrath of the princess' lover, Ser Criston Cole. From then on the whole chapter is filled with blood, drama and chaos. And it leaves us with a very intimate scene between Rhaenyra and Daemon, where he asks her if she really wants to marry Lord Corlys Velaryon's son.

It is not yet known what the next episodes will be about, but their titles and premiere dates are already confirmed. Also, episode 5 was the last episode for Milly Alcock and Emily Carey in their respective roles as the young Rhaenyra Targaryen and Allicent Hightower. They will be replaced by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to give the character a more adult vision.

Here is the list of when they will be released and what they have been named (this can give fans of the franchise a pretty good idea of what to expect):

6. The Princess and the Queen

7. Driftmark

8. The Lord of the Tides

9. The Green Council

10. The Black Queen