Milly Alcock and Emily Carey will make their final appearance in episode 5, which is set to be one of the bloodiest and most exciting of the season. It looks like it's going to be a great farewell. Here's how to watch Sunday's broadcast.

House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, is already reaching the halfway point of the first season and the tension between the characters is only increasing, as we saw in the last episode. Quite a few interesting things happened. The next broadcast will be the last for two of the main characters: Milly Alcock, who plays the young Rhaenyra, and Emily Carey, who gives life to Queen Alicent Hightower.

Spoiler Alert! - During episode 4, which is called King of the Narrow Sea, we saw how Viserys (played by Paddy Considine) fired Otto Hightower (played by Rhys Ifans) as his right hand man or better known as Hand of the King. Everything is starting to fall apart inside the castle and within the family.

Next Sunday will be the last of the 22 and 19 year old actresses, as from next week they will be replaced by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to introduce the characters in adulthood. So the series will have quite a noticeable time jump. Will it be the last appearance of King Viserys as well?

House of the Dragon: How to watch episode 5 in streaming

Sunday's episode will be quite entertaining as there will be wedding bells ringing in Westeros and every GOT fan knows what that means: lots of misery and tons of blood. And all indications are that next week's royal wedding will be no different in any respect.

Episode 5 of HOTD Season 1 will be available on HBO starting at 9 PM on September 18. Since its premiere, all new episodes air Sundays on HBO and HBO Max at the same time until October 23, when the tenth and final episode will be released.