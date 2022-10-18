Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen has been one of the most beloved characters from "House of the Dragon." However, producers are teasing a change that could make fans don't love him so much.

First season of “House of the Dragon” is coming to an end, with the finale (Episode 10) airing this Sunday (Oct. 23). Just as its predecessor Games of Thrones, the show has captured the online conversation and fans are passionate about its characters. And, one in particular, has captivated viewers: Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen. But, producers of the show are teasing a change that may (or may not) make fans hate him.

Part of the charm of the series, based on George R. R. Martin’s novel “Fire & Blood,” is that the characters usually operate in a morally gray area. Sure, viewers pick sides (with their respective hashtags) but, on paper, Daemon wasn’t supposed to become the newest “Internet boyfriend.” He has done several questionable things, such as murdering his first wife, for example, but as the season has progressed, he has had “vulnerable” moments that have made fans loved him.

Two of them came in Episode 9, when he helped his brother, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), get into the Iron Throne after stumbling, and, moments later, when he beheaded Vaemond Velaryon after insulting Rhaenyra, his wife and heir to the throne. But, still, since Episode 1, every Sunday, fans joke that they are “ready to defend Dameon’s crimes.” So, what could possibly make them turn against him? Here’s what the writer and director of House of the Dragon said.

‘House of the Dragon’ producers talk Daemon’s fanbase and his future

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, writer and executive producer Sara Hess and director Clare Kilner revealed their feelings about fans’ love for Daemon, and how things might change in the future of the series (which was already renewed it), including Season 1’s finale.

“We will see a different side of him,” Hess said of the finale. “And right now, we’re writing season two and figuring out, what is the nature of his relationship with Rhaenyra? There are many interpretations [in George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood] to that,” said the writer of Episode 6 and 9.

Talking about Daemon’s fanbase, Hess said she is particularly “baffled” by it, asking “How — in what way — was he a good partner, father or brother — to anybody? You got me. He ain’t Paul Rudd.” But, she admits that Smitt’s charisma has something to do with it: “Not that Matt isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. But Daemon himself is…”

Meanwhile, Kilner was more receptive saying that she wasn’t “surprised” due to Matt “is such a risk-taker in his performances and he’s got that little smile and, you know … you can’t help it! He is charismatic. People love a baddie. But I don’t think he’s particularly a good father or a good brother.”

However, Smith could disagree with that. In an interview with The New York Times, the actor said Daemon “cares what his brother thinks” and that “there’s a deep and quite profound love between them.” He also said that he thinks Daemon’s “got a strange moral compass of his own. What looks like he’s just being erratic and mad, he thinks he’s doing the right thing.”