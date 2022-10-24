Tom Glynn-Carney plays Aegon Targaryen II in "House of the Dragon," the successful prequel of Games of Thrones. Here, check out more about this actor and his career.

Tom Glynn-Carney plays Aegon Targaryen II in "House of the Dragon," the successful adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s book series “Fire & Blood,” and Games of Thrones’ prequel. With the Season 1 finale being watched by 9.3 million people, according to HBO, it is safe to say that he will become a global sensation.

As Aegon, the actor has to play a difficult character to make the audience root for. However, Glynn-Carney understands the nuances that come with it. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said Aegon wasn’t an “out-and-out psychopath.”

“He’s much more complex. His decisions are due to insecurities and confusion and rage. He’s just bitterly confused and mentally unwell,” he said to the outlet. Here, check out more about this actor, such as his other projects, height and more.

How old is Tom Glynn-Carney?

He was born in February, 1995. He is 27 years old. According to his Wikipedia page, he attended Pendleton College of Performing Arts and studied Musical Theater. He also studied acting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

How tall is Tom Glynn-Carney?

Glynn-Carney is 5' 10" (1.78 m), according to his IMDb profile. He is from Salford, Greater Manchester, England, UK. He also did theater before appearing on the screen, and he starred as Shane Corcoran in the Jez Butterworth play The Ferryman which opened at the Royal Court Theatre.

Tom Glynn-Carney’s movies and TV shows

His first breakout was in a supporting role in Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk," then he appeared in Tolkien as Christopher Wiseman. He also had a role alongside Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson in "The King" (2019). Tham same year, he starred in the indie drama “Rialto” as Jay.

For TV, he has had minor roles in TV shows such as "Casualty," "Domina" and had a main role in "The Last Post" as Anthony Armstrong. He also appeared in the TV film “Doing Money.” Besides “House of the Dragon,” he will appear in the upcoming miniseries "SAS: Rogue Heroes."