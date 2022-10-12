Paddy Considine has done a magnificent job playing Viserys Targaryen, who until a few episodes ago suffered from an unknown illness. Well, with the arrival of his last days, it has been revealed that he possesses the king. Here, check out all the information.

The successful spin-off, House of the Dragon, has established itself as one of the most watched and best made series of recent times. Set 200 years before the events of Song of Ice and Fire, Viserys Targaryen is perched on the Iron Throne and his biggest problem is not the wars, but who will inherit the most important throne in the kingdom.

The development of the series did not take long to introduce to the plot the illness of the King, who is played by Paddy Considine. In the first episode we saw how he receives treatment for a sore on his back and soon his condition worsens. As does his health significantly, aging by leaps and bounds.

Spoiler Alert! - Now, with the end of the eighth episode, titled The Lord of the Tides, everything will happen relatively quickly, as there are not many more chapters left. The king is dead and the war is about to begin. His children with Alicent and his grandchildren by Rhaenyra will end the little peace that remains in the kingdom in order to be the next to get the throne.

HOTD: Viserys Targaryen suffers from leprosy

We are already preparing to say goodbye to one of the most beloved characters of all, Viserys Targaryen. One of the biggest questions the series has raised so far is: What disease does the king suffer from? Well, Paddy Considine made reference to the disease that his character has and told Entertainment Weekly that what he suffers is basically a kind of leprosy.

"His body is deteriorating. His bones, too. He's not really old. He's still a young man there. Unfortunately, he just has this thing that has taken over his body. It becomes a metaphor for being king and the stress and strain of being in power and what it does to you physically and mentally", the 49-year-old actor said.

As expected, leprosy is not something easy to deal with in the time in which the series is set, which is 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Episode 8 was the last episode in which we will see the king, who can't take it anymore and his body has been deteriorating with the passing of the chapters.