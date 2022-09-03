The third episode of House of the Dragon, the prequel series for Games of Thrones, will be released soon. Here, check out when and how to watch or stream it.

House of The Dragon: When and how to watch or stream Episode 3 of Season 1

The Games of Thrones’ prequel, House of the Dragon, premiered with the right foot and, so far, fans and critics agree that the series is a worthy successor. After the first episode was viewed by more than 10 million people within the first 24 hours, HBO confirmed a second season.

However, now the fantasy series has a worthy competition with the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. However, fans of the genre will certainly be watching both, as they are already a topic on the social media conversation.

In the first episodes of the series, we saw how the King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has been struggling to find a heir, after his wife and his newborn son don’t survive the childbirth. However, the focus is on her teenage daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), who is the new heir and has to gain the court’s support.

When is ‘House of the Dragon’ on? Date and time for Episode 3

The third episode of House of the Dragon will air on Sunday, September 4 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. The episode is titled "Second of His Name," and it certainly will pick up after Rhaenyra’s friend Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) marries the King.

While Rhaenyra Targaryen was named the heir, that might change if Alicent can give his father a new son. While this is thankfully a better decision than marrying a 12-year-old, as it was an idea implied, the stakes are high for the Targaryens.

Especially as is painfully obvious that the majority of the lords of Westeros would prefer a male heir. And, according to the preview of the episode, which will be set after a time jump, it’s possible that the couple may have one.