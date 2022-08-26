House of the Dragon is here to stay and surpass all previous HBO productions. Here we tell you if the new Game of Thrones spin-off will have a second season.

House of the Dragon has broken all paradigms and statistics held by Ryan Condal, George R. R. Martin and Miguel Sapochnik, as well as the HBO team. The series has established itself as the most watched series on the platform, beating Game of Thrones and Euphoria, on its premiere day, August 21.

"It was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night. House of the Dragon has an incredibly talented cast and crew who put their heart and soul into the production, and we are thrilled with the positive response from viewers", said Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max.

The production has a budget of $20 million per episode and still has several episodes left to premiere (if you want to know the complete schedule, check here). This marks an ideal scenario for the production company due to the fact that it got the public's approval and recovered the enthusiasm for the mother series, which obtained a high audience when it premiered its content in 4K.

House of the Dragon will have a second season

After the great reception from the audience, HBO confirmed the arrival of the second season. The news comes as no surprise since all the fans demanded the continuation of the series that has broken a record in its debut. The prequel has not yet finished releasing the remaining episodes, so it still has a long way to go to Westeros.

"We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with the first season. Our phenomenal cast and crew took on a huge challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see television. Many thanks [to co-creator and executive producer George RR Martin and co-creator and showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik] for guiding us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue to bring the epic saga of House Targaryen to life with season two", said HBO executive vice president of programming Francesca Orsi.