The action drama film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will come out on May 27. If you want to re-watch or watch for the first time the original ‘Top Gun’, released in 1986, check out where you can do so.

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Captain Pete Mitchell in the highly anticipated ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which will hit theaters on May 27 after premiering at the Cannes Festival. The movie is already being praised by critics and it promises to be one of the blockbusters of the summer.

For Cruise, ‘Top Gun’, released in 1986, was his second lead role after the comedy ‘Risky Business’ (1983). His work as the dangerous but brilliant pilot “Maverick” Mitchell cemented his status as a superstar, before he started taking other critically acclaimed jobs.

While ‘Top Gun’ received mixed reviews at the time, the movie has always been very popular, especially for its soundtrack (which made it win an Oscar and a Golden Globe) and its action sequences, as well as Cruise and Kelly McGillis chemistry.

Where to stream ‘Top Gun’ (1986)

So, if you want to watch it before the premiere of the sequel, luckily, the movie is available on demand in several streaming services. You can watch it on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and it will be available on Netflix until May 31.

If you don’t have any of those subscriptions, you can also buy it or rent on: Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, AMC on Demand, FixFling and Alamo on Demand. The movie also had a 10 day re-release last year.

From the original cast, Val Kilmer will return as Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky in ‘Maverick’. The new cast consists of Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and more.