I Am Groot is now available to watch on one of the most famous streaming platforms. Here we tell you where you can find the chapters of the new series of the little tree of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Today is the day! Marvel has launched its new series, I Am Groot, based on one of the most famous and beloved members of Guardians of the Galaxy, the cute little sapling. The character has captivated audiences from the very first minute.

The animated series, created by Ryan Little, will feature multiple appearances by characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows the story of Baby Groot over five shorts, which belong to phase four.

Vin Diesel reprises his iconic character and shows how, as he grows up in the galaxy, he embarks on adventures with new and unusual characters that only get him into trouble. Marvel Studios confirmed that they are developing five more short films to give continuity to the story.

How and where to stream 'I Am Groot' today

Beginning at 3 am ET, Wednesday, August 10, I Am Groot is now available on the streaming platform, Disney +. The episodes are 20 minutes long in total, directed by Kirsten Lepore and starring Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper and James Gunn.

The series shows us a glimpse of Groot's life between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and one of the post-credits scenes from that same movie. We're looking at the days after Groot's childhood, between when he was a baby and a teenager. Here is a list of the titles, order and synopsis of the five I Am Groot animated shorts:

Groot's First Steps

Baby Groot notices a crack in his pot, prompting the robots to replace it with a bonsai plant. Groot tries to get rid of the plant until they fall to the ground, resulting in his pots breaking and Groot struggles to take his first steps.

The Little Guy

After his tantrum over alien birds destroying his tower made of branches, Baby Groot finds small aliens under a rock and plays with them, only for the aliens to see this as an attack and launch a counterattack. A frightened Groot farts in the shape of a leaf, which the aliens find as their food source. Groot finds a nearby bush to give the aliens additional food, only to accidentally step on them on his way back.

Groot's Pursuit

Waking up in the middle of his sleep in the Eclector Quadrant, Baby Groot finds a broken vial and traces the bubble-colored liquid around the ship. He later encounters Iwua, a space-shifting alien impersonating him. The pair dance, with the alien teaching him dance steps, until Groot ejects Iwua from the ship through the airlock.

Groot Takes a Bath

Baby Groot finds a mud puddle and takes a bath. He later finds leaves growing out of it due to the mud and grooves them in different styles, resulting in a nearby alien creature becoming irritated. Groot eventually empties the mud as the leaves immediately fall off. As the alien laughs at him, Groot trims his hair to use as a scarf.

Magnum Opus

Baby Groot gathers various objects inside the ship to attract the Guardians of the Galaxy, later causing an explosion inside one of the ship's rooms. Rocket finds Groot trying to fix a blown hole and receives the drawing. Another explosion causes Rocket to be nearly sucked off the ship, only to be saved by Groot.