Superman is back and James Gunn has made it official who the new actors will be in the next film, which will arrive in July 2025. David Corenswet has been chosen to replace Henry Cavill, while Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane.

It should be noted that the DC Comics franchise is one of the most popular in history and has been reinvented several times. The superhero also opened the way to other characters, such as Supergirl or even several spin-offs.

Bud Collyer was the first to bring the character to life in animated form in 1941, while Christopher Reeve was the first to wear the suit in live-action. Here, check how to watch the movies of the saga in order and streaming…

Superman movies by order of release date

Superman (1978)

Superman II (1981)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

Superman Returns (2006)

Man of Steel (2013)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Justice League (2017)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

Superman: Legacy (2025)

How to watch Superman movies online

Superman belongs to DC Comics, so most of the producer’s films are available on a single streaming platform: HBO’s Max. There you can find not only Christopher Reeve‘s films, but also the current ones with Henry Cavill.