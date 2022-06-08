What if there were a future where people were divided into factions based on their human virtues? That's what author Veronica Roth explains with her Divergent saga. Here you can find where to watch them.

The Divergent trilogy, based on the science fiction and romance books by Veronica Roth, is set in a dystopian future in the city of Chicago. All three films in the saga, directed by Neil Burger (Divergent) and Robert Schwentke (Insurgent - Allegiant), are available on the FuboTV and Sling platforms.

The story begins with the protagonist, Beatrice Prior, better known as Tris, living in a post-apocalyptic society divided by five factions. Each of the factions is dedicated to the cultivation of a certain virtue: Truth (the truth), Abnegation (the selfless), Boldness (the brave), Cordiality (peace) and Erudition (the intelligent).

During the election ceremony which occurs once a year, sixteen year olds must select the faction to which they will devote themselves for the rest of their lives and lose contact with their parents, except on Visiting Day. As the story unfolds, with Tris' family being her greatest concern, she will have to struggle between saving them, herself or her faction.

The Divergent Saga may not have been the highest grossing film, but if there's one thing you have to give it credit for, it's the great cast, including Shailene Woodley, Theo James, Kate Winslet, Miles Teller, Zoë Kravitz andAnsel Elgort. All of them had to go through casting for their respective roles, except for Shailene Woodley. It seems that it was Jennifer Lawrence, the star of The Hunger Games, who convinced Shailene to accept the role of the heroine Tris. She was the only one who was offered the role directly, without having to go through a casting test.

Will there ever be a fourth movie?

Despite being canceled by its production company Lionsgate, after the release of its second and third films in 2015 (Insurgent) and 2016 (Allegiant), rumors still remain of a fourth film, set in the additional book "Four", where five short stories from the Divergent trilogy are told from the perspective of Tobias Eaton.

Theo James, who plays the character Four, expressed his disbelief in an interview with TooFab magazine, "I think it's a shame that we can't finish the story, but I think it's evolving into a place where the actors who have been in the three movies probably won't be in whatever evolves in the future."

3 fun facts about the filming and the world of Divergent

1. Miles Teller, who plays Bradley Bradshaw in the new Top Gun: Maverick, was not the first choice for the role of Peter, but the actor had auditioned for one of the main characters: Four. After Theo James was selected, Miles was offered the role of Eric, one of Osadia's bosses, but he also turned it down.

2. In the film Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort play two siblings: Tris and Caleb Prior. At the end of the filming, both actors coincided in the movie The Fault in our Stars, by author Jhon Green, but this time as a couple.

3. The characters of Tris and Four share some fears with the author who created them, Veronica Roth. The American writer transmitted her fear of heights to the character of Four. While Tris was written with a fear of flying animals that appear in large herds.