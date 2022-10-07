The Witch is one of the new must-see cult movies, starring one of the industry's best-known actresses, the award-winning Anya Taylor-Joy. Here we tell you how to watch streaming the horror story that was released in 2015.

How and where to watch The Witch with Anya Taylor-Joy in streaming

The Witch is the old hit that is back on trend and is ideal to watch on Halloween Eve. Anya Taylor-Joy played the lead and her work has catapulted her to the top of stardom. Her role as Thomasin landed her other roles such as Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho. She is slowly making her place as a scream queen of the new generation.

The film debuted at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival and was a huge financial success after grossing $40 million at the box office, after a budget of approximately $4 million. Thanks to the good reviews it has received, it has established itself as one of the most important cult productions of recent times, competing with major franchises.

The direction was under the eye and lens of Robert Eggers. He said he was inspired by a childhood fantasy of witches and his (quite frequent) visits to Plimoth Plantation when he was a kid in high school. He originally wanted to shoot the project on location in New England but the set was eventually set up in Canada.

The Witch: How to watch the horror movie in streaming

Anya Taylor-Joy's horror hit is available to stream (and watch at home) on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. If you don't have a subscription on the platforms, you can rent the movie for $2.99 or buy it for $12.99 on iTunes, Google play, Vudu or Amazon Prime Video itself.

The story is set in New England in 1630, where a family of Christian settlers, parents of five children, lives near a forest to which popular legend attributes a demonic character. Coexistence explodes and the family is torn apart when they suspect that their eldest daughter practices witchcraft, because the crops do not grow and their baby has disappeared.

The Witch: Fun facts that will make you want to watch the film

It was cemented as one of the best horror productions of recent times, if not the best. Anya Taylor-Joy won multiple awards for her work in the film, such as the Fright Meter Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, an Empire Award for Best Newcomer, a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Actor and so on. She also received 13 nominations in total during 2016 for her performance as Thomasin.

Here are 11 fun facts about the horror feature film that will make you want to watch it:

1. The film is set in 1630, which means it is 62 years before the Salem witchcraft trials.

2. The title of the film is VVITCH (with a double V), because at that time the use of the letter W was not common.

3. Eggers based most of the dialogue on writings of the time, people's diaries, local media publications and some writings about the witchcraft trials.

4. Witches did not fly on a broom, but on branches. In order to do so, they had to bathe and bathe the staff with the blood of unbaptized babies. That is why, after Samuel's disappearance, an old woman can be seen smearing blood on her body and doing the same with a branch before flying to the moon.

5. The goat who appears as Black Phillip is named Charlie and lives in seclusion on a farm near the film's set in Northern Ontario.

6. The witches who appear in the film sing in a language known as Enochian, which was created in the 16th century by a pair of occultists.

7. Mark Korven was in charge of the film's score. One of the main instruments used to create the music was the nyckelharpa, a violon used in medieval times.

8. It was Robert Eggers' directorial debut and Anya Taylor-Joy's starring debut.

9. Eggers' first script featured the witch of the forest as the protagonist and would specifically torment each of the family members. But he deleted it and decided that homasin should be the heart of the story.

10. One of the ways to identify witches at the time was to ask them to pray, as they were unable to do so or finish the prayer.

11. Black Phillip asks Thomasin if she wants to taste butter or if she likes the taste. From the 15th century onwards, eating butter during Lent was considered a sin just as serious as cursing or telling lies.