The relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen is living a dificult moment. It has been a long time since they met, with a very curious story behind how they got to know each other.

How did Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen meet and how long have they been together?

It is a rough time for Tom Brady's and Gisele Bundchen's marriage. After a long time together, rumors say that this couple might be thinking of getting a divorce, so everybody is wondering about how they met and how they started this romance.

Before the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, Tom Brady decided to retire from football and finally get some quality time with his family. That didn't last and the quarterback announced his return to the fields quickly.

But that decision didn't make Gisele Bundchen very happy. It was reported that the couple had an 'epic fight' for this situation and now their marriage could be near to end as the rumors say they have already hired divorce lawyers to break up.

The story of how Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen met

For everyone's surprise, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen started dating back in December of 2006. They were introduced to each other by a mutual friend, who selected a wine bar for their first date.

"We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like,'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!'," said Gisele Bundchen For Vanity Fair in 2009. "We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn't want to leave."

According to Tom Brady, he met Gisele Bundchen at the perfect time of his life. In that same year, he ended his relationship with Bridget Moynahan, who is mother of his first child.

“I’m blessed to have this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in our life,” said TB12 to Access Hollywood about his wife back in 2016. “We found each other at the right time. We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs together and in so many ways, that’s kind of built our relationship so strong.”

Unfortunately, the rumors say that this marriage could be near to an end. According to Gisele Bundchen, she was mad at Tom Brady for un-retiring from football, but even more worried for his health. She wanted him to spend more time with his family after more than 20 years in which the NFL has been his entire life.