The couple have split after 12 years together and now more details as to how the Barcelona defender would cheat on the Colombian singer have surfaced.

Gerard Piqué is at the center of a horrible PR storm, not only has the Barcelona defender been painted as the villain in his separation from Colombian singer Shakira, but there are rumors that FC Barcelona may also cut ties with Piqué.

It has been reported that Piqué has been living an out-of-control party lifestyle which eventually led to the 35-year-old starting an affair with a young blonde that Shakira found out about forcing him to leave the family home. Since then, there has been wide speculation as to how Piqué got away with so much cheating especially considering he is one of the most recognizable soccer players in the world.

Now Spanish gossip show Socialité has revealed how Piqué made his rounds and how at one bar the Barcelona player frequented “helped” him in many ways. Here are details as to how Piqué is living his party lifestyle.

Piqué’s tactics to cheat on Shakira

According to Socialité, Piqué would arrive at many of the locations in a taxi or Uber, never using any of his vehicles. The preferred bar Piqué and his teammate Riqui Puig would go to was La Traviesa, it is reported that the woman Piqué had cheated on Shakira with works at the establishment.

At La Traviesa, Piqué and Puig would never enter through the front door but rather they’d use a side door, where later they would be led to a VIP lounge where only Piqué would decide who would enter and was covered with red drapes. It was also reported that anyone who would be invited to the VIP lounge would have to enter without their cellphones as was stated by Ecuadorian model Luciana Guschmer who claims to have been invited to the lounge.

Recently in a trip to Sweden where Piqué was in meetings regarding his company Kosmos Global Holding, he was seen in the company of a blonde girl at a bar which once again led to more speculation of the out-of-control life Piqué is living.