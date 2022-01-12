Almost a decade after the 'How I Met Your Mother' finale, the series is getting a spin-off starring Hilary Duff. Here, check out when the series premieres and how to watch.

It’s been seven years since the finale of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, one of the most successful sit-coms of the 2000s. However, after years of teasing it, fans can finally watch the ‘spin-off’, ‘How I Met Your Father’, starring Hilary Duff, which will be premiering on Hulu.

The series is actually more than a sequel and it’s not a reboot of the original. "It's set in the world of the previous show, but it's really its own thing. That said, we love How I Met Your Mother," co-creator Isaac Aptaker explained during an appearance in the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

However, he said that "there are going to be lots of little rewards for people who love the original if they stick with us." The new series has the same premise as the original and it begins in the year 2045, with Sophie (Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father.

How I Met You Father: Premiere date and how to watch

The series will be premiering on January 18 on Hulu, with two new episodes. Besides Duff, the cast consists of Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma. It’s also rumored that Josh Peck could be a potential love interest for Duff's character.

According to the official synopsis, “it's a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

On the other hand, just as Bob Saget played the middle-aged Ted (Josh Radnor) in How I Met Your Mother, Sophie will also have her older version played by Kim Cattrall, the Sex and The City icon. This time, she will appear on the show and not just as the narrator.