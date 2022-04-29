After many years of wait, Harry Potter fans have finally gotten to see the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts saga on theaters. Check out here how long is 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.'

The production of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' has been more complicated than any director would like. From delays in the set to Ezra Miller's controversial outbursts, JK Rowling's comments, and Johnny Depp's situation, a number of things have threatened with its release.

However, the third installment of the Harry Potter prequel has found its way to the big screen, despite all the problems it had to face to do so. This film brings audiences a new tale of Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore's quest to stop Gellert Grindelwald's evil plans.

The absence of Depp produces a significant change in the saga, as Mads Mikkelsen was appointed to take over as the dark wizard. But other than a change in Grindelwald's appearance, it hasn't affected the events in the movie.

How long is 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'?

Despite all the complicated things the studio had to sort out throughout its years of production, the length of the movie has been similar to that of the previous two installments of this franchise.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' lasts two hours and 23 minutes. For those who want to spend more than two hours at the movies, Fantastic Beasts 3 guarantees that experience, just like their previous films did.

While the third installment of the saga is the longest of all, the other two prequels are not that far in terms of length. 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them', released in 2016, lasts two hours and 13 minutes, while 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' (2018) has a run time of two hours and 14 minutes.