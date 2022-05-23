'Top Gun: Maverick' , starring Tom Cruise and Jeniffer Connelly, will be released this Friday, May 27 it's expected to be one the blockbusters of the year. Here, check out how much its runtime will be.

It’s been a long wait but the sequel of ‘Top Gun’ will finally come to theaters this Friday (May 27). Starring Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ promises to be a delightful and emotional journey, featuring the return of Val Kilmer too.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski (‘Oblivion’) and produced by Cruise himself, the film gathers every element of a big blockbuster: stunning real-life action sequences, a star-studded cast and, of course, a great soundtrack featuring iconic artists such as Lady Gaga.

With rave reviews and being praised by everyone who has seen the film so far, the movie is aiming to bring back audiences to the big screen as no other (non-superhero) film has done in the past two years and reconnect them with the old Hollywood style.

How long is the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ runtime?

As moviegoers have noticed with recent blockbusters, especially superhero ones, there’s a tendency to make movies longer. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has a running time of 2 hours and 11 minutes (131 minutes). The original has a running time of 1 hour and 40 minutes.

In the sequel, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) will return to the Academy 30 years after the events of the first film. He will train a new group of pilots, which includes Goose’s son, Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), who has helds some grudges against him for the death of his dad.

Mitchell will also have a new romantic interest portrayed by Connelly, Penny Benjamin, who is mentioned in the first movie, as Kelly McGillis won’t return for the sequel. The rest of the cast consist of Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, John Hamm and more.