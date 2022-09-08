The Primetime Emmy Awards will take place next week. Netflix's Stranger Things can take home a big category for Oustanding Drama Series. Here, check out how many Emmy Awards the series has won.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place next Monday (Sept. 12) and Netflix’s Stranger Things is competing for Outstanding Drama Series. The fourth season of the sci-fi drama was highly celebrated for critics and fans alike. Check out how many Emmys the series has won during its run.

Since 2016, Stranger Things has been one of the most viewed series on Netflix. Part of its success is the ensemble cast led by stars such as David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and more.

However, the series has been also recognized in the Creative Art Emmys, which recognized technical and other similar achievements. Here, check out all the nominations and wins for Stranger Things in these awards.

All the Emmy wins for Stranger Things

At the 2022 Emmy Awards, the series, created by the Duffer Brothers, received 13 nominations, including the big one for Outstanding Drama Series. However, unlike other years, none of the actors received nods and fans were especially disappointed for Sadie Sink, who has been the standout.

This year, the show already won five Emmys during the Creative Arts ceremony, celebrated last week: Stunt Coordination, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Music Supervision and Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup.

They were also nominated for Casting for a Drama Series, Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More); Period and/or Character Hairstyling; Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic); Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie.

In total, the series has received 64 Primetime Emmy nominations and has won twelve, counting the five above. The other wins for the series: Casting Drama Series (2017), Main Title Design (2017), Original Main Title Theme Music (2017), Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series (2017), Sound Editing (2017, 2018, 2020).