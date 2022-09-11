Tomorrow night is the 2022 Emmy Awards and Ted Lasso's team is getting ready to compete against Succession to see who will win the most awards of the night. Here we tell you how many awards the show has so far.

How many Emmy Awards has Ted Lasso won so far?

We are less than 1 day away from the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. The ceremony will take place on September 12 starting at 8 p. m. ET and will theoretically last three hours. Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ series, is one of the productions with the most nominations this year, with a total of 20, as is The White Lotus.

Jason Sudeikis, star of the sports comedy-drama, swept last year's event and it looks like this one may be no different. The actor has become a critical and audience favorite since he began bringing to life Ted Lasso, an overly optimistic college soccer coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team.

"(Ted) took me to an emotional space where a healthy dose of self-love was injected into my being, when they say 'this is the best version of you.' It's really nice to hear and I wish it on everyone who has the opportunity to do anything in life and the rest has the opportunity to tell them 'hey, that's you.' It's the closest thing to a tattoo, the most personal thing ever done", he confessed to GQ after the second season premiere.

Ted Lasso: How many Emmy Awards has the series won so far?

To date, the series has received 40 nominations and has won 7 Emmy Awards. In 2011 it became the straming service's own series to take home one of the top honors in its second year of participation. Here is the list of nominations and awards it has won to date with their respective years:

2021 Nominations

Nick Mohammed - Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Brendan Hunt - Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

"Pilot" - Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

"Make Rebecca Great Again" - Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Juno Temple - Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

"Make Rebecca Great Again" - Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

"Make Rebecca Great Again" - Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

"The Hope That Kills You" - Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

"The Hope That Kills You" - Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Jeremy Swift - Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

"Biscuits" - Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

2021 Winners

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein - Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

"The Hope That Kills You" - Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham - Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis - Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

"The Hope That Kills You" - Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

2022 Nominations

Outstanding Comedy Series

Harriet Walter - Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Sam Richardson - Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

James Lance - Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham - Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Juno Temple - Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Sarah Niles - Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis - Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

"No Weddings And A Funeral" - Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

"Rainbow" - Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

"Beard After Hours" - Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

"No Weddings And A Funeral" - Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Nick Mohammed - Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

"No Weddings And A Funeral" - Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Toheeb Jimoh - Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein - Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

"Beard After Hours" - Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

"No Weddings And A Funeral" - Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

"Rainbow" - Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation