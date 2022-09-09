Breaking Bad has not only become one of the most watched and popular shows in television history, but also one of the most awarded over the years. With the 2022 Primetime Emmys just days away, here's how many of these awards the show has won.

By now, Breaking Bad is arguably one of AMC and Netflix's most important and iconic shows. Vince Gilligan, creator of the series, has gained great recognition in the industry as the story unfolded over five years.

For a good amount of time we were fully immersed in the life of Walter White and Jessie Pinkman, who are played by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. The resounding success made the people in charge of developing the show think about its extension. Soon after came Better Call Saul, the spin-off that tells the life of lawyer Saul Goodman, who helps Walter in several episodes.

Until the premiere of the first season, there was no production with such a raw, engaging and far-fetched plot within the network. White's evolution from a sick science teacher to a professional methamphetamine dealer blew the minds of fans and critics alike. Since in its last season, it was showered with awards, consolidating itself as one of the best series in history.

Breaking Bad: How many Emmy Awards has the acclaimed series won?

Over the course of the 5 seasons, the production received 58 award nominations and won 16 of them. Thanks to the final episodes, it took home several important awards, such as Outstanding Drama Series in 2013 and 2014. Recently, Vince confirmed during an interview that he has no plans to make more content related to the series.

"I can imagine revisiting it (talking about this universe). Selfishly, I'd like to do that, to keep it going. But without naming anyone, I look around and I look at some of the worlds, the universes, the stories that I love, whether it's on television or in film. And I think there's a certain point, and it's hard to define, where you've done too much in the same universe. You have to let it go. And some universes are much bigger and more elastic.

Ours is a very small one, Albuquerque, New Mexico, versus some of these worlds and movie series and TV shows. The thing that scares me the most is becoming a one-trick pony. Yes, I could do more things with this universe. And maybe someday I will, especially if I fail at everything that comes next. Then I'll come crawling back. But right now, whether or not there's more room to grow - and there probably is - I feel like it's time to do something new", he said.

Here is a list of all the Emmy nominations and awards the series has won over the years (The winners are shown in bold):

2008

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Bryan Cranston (Walter White)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series for "Pilot"

Outstanding Cinematography for a One Hour Series for "Pilot"

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for "Pilot" (Vince Gilligan, director)

2009

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Bryan Cranston (Walter White)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series for "ABQ"

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman)

Outstanding Cinematography for a One Hour Series for "ABQ"

2010

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Bryan Cranston (Walter White)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman)

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for "One Minute" (Michelle MacLaren, director)

Outstanding Cinematography for a One Hour Series for "No Mas"

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series for "No Mas"

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series for "One Minute"

2012

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman)

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Bryan Cranston (Walter White)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Giancarlo Esposito (Gustavo "Gus" Fring)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn (Skyler White)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, Mark Margolis (Hector "Tio" Salamanca)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for "Face Off" (Vince Gilligan, director)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series for "Face Off"

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role for "Face Off"

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series for "Face Off"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) for "Face Off"

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series for "Face Off"

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series for "End Times"

2013

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn (Skyler White)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series for "Gliding Over All"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Bryan Cranston (Walter White)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for "Gliding Over All" (Michelle MacLaren, director)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series for "Dead Freight"

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series for "Dead Freight"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama (One Hour) for "Dead Freight"

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for "Say My Name"

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for "Dead Freight"

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series for "Gliding Over All"

2014

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Bryan Cranston (Walter White)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for "Ozymandias"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn (Skyler White)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series for "Felina"

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for "Felina" (Vince Gilligan, director)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series for "Granite State"

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for "Felina"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama (One Hour) for "Felina"

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series for "Felina"

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series for "Granite State"

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series for "To'hajiilee"

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series for "Felina"

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series for "Ozymandias"