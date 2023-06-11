How many episodes of The Idol are out? Release schedule for the HBO series

HBO’s new series The Idol has been surrounded by controversy since its very beginning. Rolling Stone magazine first reported toxic on-set culture. The first reviews after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival didn’t help either. However, people are still interested in the series.

Sam Levinson and The Weeknd co-created the show, which follows a young pop star named Jocelyn (Lily Rose-Depp), who after a breakdown is trying to save her career. However, she will be “enchanted” by the owner of a night club (The Weeknd), who has his own agenda with her.

According to Variety, the first episode pulled in 913,000 views. Apart from Depp and The Weeknd, the show also stars BLACKPINK’s star Jennie Kim, Troye Sivan, Rachel Sennott, Dan Levy, Hari Nef, and Jane Adams. So, here, check out the schedule for episode’s releases and where to watch them.

Where Can I Watch The Idol?

You can watch the show exclusively on HBO and stream it on Max. It has taken over the coveted Sunday night slot from the just-wrapped Succession. The show premiered on Sunday, June 4. It airs at 9 PM.

How Many Episodes of The Idol Are There?

The Idol includes six episodes. The first three are titled “Pop Tarts & Rat Tales,” “Double Fantasy,” and “Daybreak.” The final three episode names have not yet been revealed. Here’s the full schedule:

Episode 1: “Pop Tarts & Rat Tales” (June 4th)

Episode 2: “Double Fantasy” (June 11th)

Episode 3: “Daybreak” (June 18th)

Episode 4: (June 25th)

Episode 5: (July 2nd)

Episode 6: (July 9th)