Fans of the Harry Potter world have enjoyed the prequel film saga ‘Fantastic Beasts’, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law. However, if you want to read more about it, here check out what you need to know about the books by JK Rowling.

When we talk about literary phenomenons, not many can compare with ‘Harry Potter’. The series of books written by JK Rowling have been an amazing success with more than 500 millions copies sold worldwide. Of course, the series have grown in a worldwide brand, which includes movies, plays, videogames and theme parks.

After the success of the first books, Rowling hasn’t stopped creating material around her Wizarding World. ‘Fantastic Beasts’, for example, digs deeper in Albus Dumbledore’s (portrayed by Jude Law) life and his relationship with the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, previously played by Johnny Depp and now by Mads Mikkelsen.

With the interesting set in the three films of ‘Fantastic Beasts’, many Harry Potter fans want to know more about what happens with the characters. So, here, check out what is the deal with the Fantastic Beasts books.

Fantastic Beasts books: Are there five books?

The biggest difference between the ‘Harry Potter’ movies and the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ films is that the first is based on the novels by JK Rowling, while the second one are actually thought of as films. JK Rowling has written the scripts for the prequel directly herself for the first two films, while the third was written alongside Steve Kloves.

However, there are two books of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series which are basically the scripts of the movies. They don’t add any more information. Nevertheless, you can actually read the guide book written by Newt Scamander (portrayed by Eddie Redmayne) ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’, which Rowling released in 2001, to know more about the magical creatures of the Harry Potter world.

Is it going to be a Fantastic Beasts 4?

It was reported that Warner Bros. and JK Rowling had an agreement to make five films of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ but, as the series have suffered various setbacks and Warner Bros. is merging with Discovery, there’s no clear path for the future of the saga. Variety reported that the decision about possible upcoming films will be taken in the upcoming weeks.