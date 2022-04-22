The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise brought Harry Potter fans an interesting prequel to explore a new era of JK Rowling’s Wizarding World. Check out here all its movies ordered by year.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ has once again attracted Harry Potter fans to theaters, as they have waited for four years for this much anticipated installment of the franchise.

The production of this movie has been far from easy, as the studio faced many problems before it could finally release the film. Problems involving screenwriter JK Rowling, actor Ezra Miller, and of course, Johnny Depp have delayed the production.

Depp's situation has arguably been the most complicated one for Warner Bros. as he played one of the most important characters before he was removed from the cast. However, they quickly replaced him to deliver one more movie of this prequel saga. These are all the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movies ordered by year.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

The first installment of this film series takes the audience back in time, years before Harry Potter. In 1926, Newt Scamander stops by New York as part of his global trip in which he explores and rescues magical beasts, some of which he keeps in his briefcase. The problem begins when No-Maj (non-magical being) Jacob accidentally lets some of Scamander’s creatures escape and hide in the city. From then on, Newt begins the mission of recovering the missing creatures before they produce a chaotic tension between wizarding and No-Maj worlds.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

In the second installment of the prequel saga, Albus Dumbledore recruits former student Newt Scamander to prevent dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald from succeeding in his quest for having wizards dominate over No-Majs.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

The third installment of this franchise takes place many years after the events of ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’. On this occasion, Professor Dumbledore seeks for Newt Scamander’s help to stop Gellert Grindelwald, who continues to add followers to his evil cause of taking control of the wizarding world. Newt then recruits a team of wizards and witches to face against Grindelwald’s growing army as his power increases to alarming levels.

Fantastic Beasts future installments

JK Rowling revealed that the idea was to have five movies from the Fantastic Beasts saga. However, the script for the fourth and fifth installments have not begun yet as the beginning of their production may depend on the critics and commercial results of ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’.