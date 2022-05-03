'John Wick' is an action thriller franchise led by Keanu Reeves. The story follows a former hitman who is forced to enter again in the criminal world he abandoned. Here, check out how to watch all the films.

How many 'John Wick' movies are there and how to stream them?

John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, is a neo-noir action thriller franchise. The story began with the titular character, a dangerous hitman who wants to avenge the death of his dog, the last gift from his dead wife.

The series has become a success with all films being critically acclaimed and getting commercial success. The whole saga has grossed over $587 million worldwide. The films are directed by Chad Stahelski, who is known for his work as a stuntman and stunt coordinator.

The story was created by Derek Kolstad, who is also the screenwriter of all films for the franchise. Besides the movies, John Wick has also a comic, released in 2017, and a graphic novel. Here, check out how to watch all the films.

John Wick: How to watch all the films

So far, there are three John Wick movies released and two more planned: John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Meanwhile, John Wick: Chapter 4 is being filmed right now. Locations include New York City and Berlin and the movie is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

Currently, neither of the films are available to watch on demand on any streaming service but you can buy or rent them on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Itunes and Alamo. You can also buy it on Google Play.

What did the director say about John Wick 4?

In the recent CinemaCon, Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski presented the fourth installment and discussed what fans can expect. "I think John Wick 4 is a great continuation of the first three films. It also has something of a conclusion to the saga, which is great,” he said according to Collider.

“We introduce a lot of new characters that have a lot to say about Keanu Reeves' character's past. And obviously from the present as well. I think it's a kind of brotherhood and it's hopeful," he added. “There's a good ending to the emotional story that we've been building all this time," he remarked.