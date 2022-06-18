The Toy Story spin-off ‘Lightyear’ came to theaters on June 17. The movie serves as an origin story for Buzz Lightyear, now voiced by Chris Evans. Here, check out how long it is and how many post-credit scenes there are.

‘Lightyear’, starring Chris Evans and Keke Palmer, marks the return of Pixar to the big screen in two years, after the studio’s recent releases all were directly to Disney+. The movie was co-written and directed by Angnus MacLane, who also co-directed ‘Finding Dory’ (2016).

The film is an origin tale for the fictional pilot which inspires the action figure in ‘Toy Story’, as a metanarrative, and also works as a sci-fi film in its own right, paying tribute to many movies of the genre, including but not limited to ‘Star Wars’.

‘Lightyear’ tells the story of how Buzz (Evans) accidentally maroons himself and his crew on an unknown planet. After he tries to get home using a hyper-speed flight, he ends up traveling to the future and meets a new group of rockies who will have to fight Zurg and his evil robot army.

Lightyear post-credit scenes: What you need to know

A difference from other movies of the studio, Lightyear sets up the idea of a sequel. And it does with not one, not two but three post credit scenes. There are two quick gags, and then a teaser for a possible sequel, which appears after all the credits, even after Pixar’s logo.

The first scene appears in the middle of the credits and shows Commander Burnside working on his office and then a giant insect is annihilated by a laser shield, which is something he was trying to create throughout the film.

The second one ERIC the robot has finally figured out the best way for the team to enter the hangar from an early scene, in which he couldn’t do it because he had an error in his programming. However, he then realizes that everyone left him. Which is, frankly, sad.

And the last scene, which is the shortest one but the most significant, shows Zurg’s lifeless body floating in space… Until his eyes light back up, meaning he’s still alive for a possible sequel. However, there’s no official word on it yet.