The fourth installment of the Thor saga, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, hit theaters on Friday. Here, check out how many post-credit scenes there are.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has come back to the silver screen with his fourth solitary installment in the MCU, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which also stars Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. The film premiered on Friday, and it is projected to have the third best box office opening of the year.

Directed by Taika Waititi, who also helmed ‘Ragnarok’, the film is set to gross around $135 million over the weekend in North America. However, despite first positive reactions, the film has divided critics, and it currently holds a 68% on specialized website Rotten Tomatoes out of 309 reviews.

Meanwhile, audiences have been much more receptive with the Marvel entry, and have given the movie a score of 82% for now. The movie follows Thor as he reencounters his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, now as Mighty Thor, as they fight Gorr the God Butcher. Here, check how many post-credit scenes there are.

Does ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ have a post-credit scene?

Yes, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which is one of the shortest MCU movies with a runtime of 1h 59 min, has two post-credit scenes. However, while the first one, which appears mid-credits, hints at the future of the superhero, the second one is more emotional and it completes the arc of one character. If you don’t want spoilers, don’t keep reading!

The first scene shows Zeus (Russell Crowe), who is not dead despite Thor having stabbed him with his ray, talking about how humans don’t respect Gods anymore and how they only care about the superheroes. After this reasoning, he concludes that he must kill Thor to make the Gods respected again.

The second scene shows Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who sadly is still dead. However, as she died in battle, she is now in Valhalla, the realm where all the Asgardians warriors go after death. So, it’s kind of a happy ending for her. After this scene, Marvel shows a message that reads: "Thor will come back."