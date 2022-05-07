'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' arrived in theaters this Friday and, following Marvel fashion of getting a post-credit scene/easter egg for what’s coming, many fans wonder how many post-credit scenes there are.

After a few delays, at last, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has arrived in theaters and the highly anticipated Marvel film is already making big numbers. It collected $90 million in ticket sales, including the previews, which could mean an opening weekend of $200 million, according to industry estimates published by Deadline.

Directed by Sam Raimi (Evil Dead, Spider-Man), the movie has been marketed as one of Marvel’s most ambitious projects, which requires fans to be familiar with (at least) Phase 4 of the MCU. Alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular role, Elizabeth Olsen comes back as Wanda Maximoff and Benedict Wong reprise his role as Wong.

However, the movie also introduces a new character, the teen able to wander from universe to another, America Chavez, portrayed by Xochitl Gomez, and other cameos. However, the question here is how many post-credits scenes are there, so check it out below.

The post- credit scenes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has two post-credit scenes. After the first main credits and one after the full credits. However, spoilers ahead, the first one is the one that actually has an easter-egg for what’s coming next in the MCU.

As Cumberbatch himself explained in an interview with Spanish talk show ‘El Hormiguero’, this movie serves as a hinge for new characters. Not only America Chavez, who has a predominant role in the movie, but also the Illuminati, who were also teased by a trailer.

However, as Eternals did with the introduction of a new character, Harry Styles' Eros, Doctor Strange also introduces (again, spoilers ahead) Charlize Theron as Clea, who appears in the first post-credit scene, and who in the comics becomes the love interest of Stephen Strange.