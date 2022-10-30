If you’re into fantasy series, “The Witcher” is an excellent option. If you haven’t watch the Netflix show, check out here how many seasons there are and what are the future plans.

Netflix’s fantasy series “The Witcher” is based on the book series of the same name written by Andrzej Sapkowski. The story follows a monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, known as The Witcher, who battles wild beasts and monsters, and it is set in a fictional medieval-inspired land.

The series was created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for Netflix, and it has received mostly positive reviews, especially its second season. Erik Kain of Forbes wrote that the series is an “original dark fantasy with some horror elements, some bare skin and plenty of blood and gore (and monsters).”

It stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan. However, Cavill is set to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) as Geralt of Rivia, the main character. If you’re new to the world of “The Witcher” and you’re looking to dive in, check out how many seasons there are and what we know about its future.

“The Witcher” seasons, spin-offs and future plans

“The Witcher” has released 2 seasons so far, with the third season being in post-production (set to be released in the Summer 2023) and a fourth season announced. Henry Cavill will star Geralt of Rivia until season 3, and Hemsworth will take his place from Season 4 and on, if they decide to extend it.

Before being replaced, Cavill insisted that he wanted the series to last seven seasons, but with the change of cast, the plan might change. Both Cavill and Hemsworth released statements regarding the change, but no further comments were made.

Also, a spin-off titled “The Witcher: Blood Origin” will be released on December 25, 2022. This series, which will have four episodes, will serve as a prequel, and it will explore the story of how and why the first witcher prototype was created. Michelle Yeoh, Lenny Henry, Dylan Moran, Jacob Collins-Levy, Zach Wyatt are all part of the cast.

The Witcher: How many books are there?

Sapkowski wrote six fantasy novels for “The Witcher” universe. However, the Polish author started with a short story in 1986, entering a competition held by a magazine. Thanks to readers’ demand, he wrote another 14 short stories before releasing the novels.

Known as The Witcher Saga, the Polish author wrote one book a year from 1994 to 1999, when he published the fifth and final installment. A standalone prequel novel, Season of Storms, was published in 2013.