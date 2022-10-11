“House of the Dragon” is coming to an end. However, the war between the Targaryens is only beginning. Here, check out how many seasons the show reportedly is going to have.

The first season of “House of the Dragon” only has two episodes left, but fans want to know how the story of the Targaryens will follow. While there were doubts, the Games of Thrones prequel has been an astonishing success, with record-breaking audiences and on-going social media debate.

The series is set 200 years before the events of GoT, but the characters have captivated viewers, who are rooting for either the Blacks (Rhaenyra and company) or the Greens (the Hightowers). The conflict is also directly related to the prophecy of the promised Prince, which also feels full circle.

House of the Dragon is set to cover the reign of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and all the events that lead to the civil war known as “the Dance of the Dragons.” However, fans wondered how much of it they will show on the series and how many seasons they can expect. Check out what we know.

House of the Dragon: How many seasons are planned?

While Games of Thrones was an undoubtedly successful show, its finale is still an object of controversy. Many fans felt it was rushed and that it didn’t deliver a satisfying ending, after all the building surrounding the “Prince that was promised.”

Part of that was that the show had more seasons than the book material. In this case, things are different. Per Marie Clarie, co-showrunners Ryan Condal, who will be sole showrunner from Season 2 and on, and Miguel Sapochnik told The Hollywood Reporter that they had a plan to run three to four seasons.

Moreover, George R. R. Martin, author of the novel “Fire & Blood” in which the series is based on, wrote in a new blog post that in order for the show to cover the whole story, “It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.”

Season 1 had several time jumps, as we first meet Rhaenyra and Alicent in their youth, and then how all their children have grown up. While Martin said that he would like to see more of things in between, he thinks that fans of the show would have think that it was “too slow” or “nothing happened.”