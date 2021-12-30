'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has brought the beloved Marvel superhero played by Tom Holland back to theaters. Here, find out how many spidey movies have been released with Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

Unsurprisingly, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has filled seats in theaters from all over the planet and has already become a hit, amassing fantastic box office numbers. The spidey fever goes on as the latest film starring Tom Holland left a lot to talk about.

It was certainly not the first time the Marvel superhero has made it to the big screen, and it hasn't been the first time it left the audience in awe either. Many years ago, Spider-Man first became a hit with Sam Raimi's trilogy. Later, a new version of Peter Parker's aventures was released with films starred by Andrew Garfield, before the animated version with Miles Morales and the eventual new story with Tom Holland as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

All those movies that preceded the film that is now breaking box office records are available to watch on different streaming services, such as fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial. But how many Spider-Man movies are there? Well, there are nine Spider-Man movies in total - but there are more to come. Here, we'll break them down by actor and order of release.

The first trilogy: Spider-Man movies with Tobey Maguire

This is where everything began for the iconic Marvel hero in theaters. Sam Raini was the director behind a successful trilogy that starred Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man and had Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane, James Franco as Peter Parker's friend and then enemy, Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, and Alfred Molina as Dr. Octopus, among others.

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spider-Man movies with Andrew Garfield

Many years later, Marc Webb delivered a different version of the superhero in which new characters were introduced. Starred by Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, Emma Stone also stole much of the limelight as Gwen Stacy, while new enemies such as The Lizard, Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) knock young Peter Parker's door.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) - Available on fuboTV

Spider-Man movies in order with Tom Holland

In 2017, Marvel and Sony joined forces to come up with the first release of the Spider-Man that was part of the fantastic MCU. Tom Holland's first movie as Spider-Man came in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', which kicked off a new story of Peter Parker and his adventures with MJ, which is not for Mary Jane but for Michelle Jones, played by Zendaya. Of course, countless members of the MCU made appearances in these films. And fans can't wait for the next release of this saga.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) - Available on fuboTV

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

The animated Spider-Man version

Spider-Man has also been portrayed in an acclaimed animated version that won the Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards, among other prestigious prizes. This version explores the story of Miles Morales, a kid who lives in a world where the hero already exists before he also gets bitten and eventually develops similar abilities. 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' is set to have two sequels in 2022 and 2023, respectively.