Tom Holland is one of the most famous actors on the planet right now thanks to his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man's Marvel films. Here, check out how much he earned by playing the superhero and his 2021's net worth.

Few actors can compare their careers to Tom Holland’s. The 25-year-old actor is known primarily for his role as Peter Parker in the latest film adaptations of the Spider-Man comics. However, this English actor has appeared in other acclaimed movies, and has several projects for the future.

Holland, who graduated from BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology in London, started his acting career in 2008’s Billy Elliot: The Musical. Then, at 14, he landed in his feature film, ‘The Impossible’ (2012). But, of course, his breakthrough was as the superhero Spider-Man.

With the success of ‘No Way Home’, the third installment of the MCU version of the character, Holland surely received fair compensation for his role. Here, check out how much he has been paid for being Spider-Man and his net worth.

Tom Holland’s salary as Spider-Man

Holland has interpreted Peter Parker in six films, including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. According to CheatSheet, For his work in ‘Civil War’, his first appearance in the MCU, it was rumored that he earned around $250,000.

Then, for his first solitary film as the superhero, Homecoming, it was reported that he made $500,000 plus bonuses for the box office success. In total, he made $1.5 million. For the second film of the trilogy, Far From Home, he reportedly earned $4 million but that’s not confirmed.

Also, his salary for No Way Home hasn’t been disclosed yet. According to the reports, Holland would have been the second best paid Spider-Man, after Tobey Maguire, who for his work in his trilogy, received around $21,5 million plus 5% of the back-end gross.

Tom Holland's net worth

However, Holland’s net worth, estimated by Wealthy Gorilla, is around $15 million. The actor has also appeared in other films such as Netflix’s ‘The Devil All The Time’, 'Cherry' and, coming up this year, 'Uncharted'.