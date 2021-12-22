Floyd Mayweather lets every one know he is moving around the world with his social media posts. Near Christmas and with a short stop on Russia, the Pretty Boy showed himself with a particular outfit that grabbed the spotlight

Floyd Mayweather Jr legacy in the ring is huge: he retired from serious professional boxing activity with a record of 50-0-0. Thanks to his defensive skills and hand speed he may be one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Being one of the biggest boxing stars of his era took him to have tremendous earnings. For example, his last professional bout, against UFC fighter Conor McGregor on August 2017, made him receive more than $200 million.

Fairly nicknamed Money, Floyd can afford a lifestyle unreachable for most of the common people. First class travels, luxury cars, watches, and gourmet experiences are part of the ordinary routine that the controversial World Champion in 5 different weight classes shares frequently on his social media accounts.

The cost of Mayweather's extravagant winter outfit on his winter vacations

The Pretty Boy is having a world class time traveling around the world. His official Instagram account has shown him visiting recently luxury cities like Dubai and Moscow. Precisely on the Russian capital, he posted a photo sightseeing the Red Square.

He was wearing a classy pair of black leather stripped boots from an exclusive brand; also Mayweather was warming himself with a brown canvas down, also stripped, jacket. The total cost of this clothing is 3,900 euros: 4 442 dollars (1,247 for the boots and 3174 for the jacket). Floyd, being Floyd.