MrBeast is a Youtuber, philantropist and entrepeneur. He is one of the most important content creators and has more than 100 million subscribers. Here, check out what is his net worth and how he earns his money.

MrBeast is one of the most successful Youtubers, as he has more than 100 million subscribers. Thanks to his engaging content, he has also been able to create businesses and amassed an impressive net worth so far.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, started his channel in 2012 and he has been gradually growing a strong fan base. He is mostly known for his stunts that give large sums of money away to friends or charity, and for that he is considered one of the pioneers of philanthropic YouTube videos.

He started his channel with video game commentary, reaction videos and funny compilations. However, he gained notoriety when he made a video of him "counting to 100,000" in 2017, which would go on to be viewed more than 21 million times.

MrBeast’s net worth in 2022: Check out all his earnings

The American YouTube star, philanthropist and entrepreneur has 104 million subscribers in his main channel and he has generated more than 10 billion video views. On average, his videos are viewed more than 20 million times.

However, he’s also very popular on other social platforms such as Instagram (12 million followers), Twitter (9 million), Tik Tok (13 million). He has launched a clothesline, his own burger (MrBeast Burger) and has sponsorship deals with several brands such as Nike, Champion.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mr Beast has a net worth of $25 million. It is estimated that he makes a minimum of $3 million per month from YouTube ads alone. He has also won several awards such as 2020 YouTuber of the Year and 2020 Creator of the Year at the Streamy Awards.