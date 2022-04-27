'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness' will arrive in theaters next week and it's expected to be one of Marvel's most monumental films to date. Here, check out how much its runtime will be.

How much is the run time for ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness'?

It’s almost time for the highly anticipated ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’, directed by Sam Raimi, arrives in theaters (May 6). Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen will lead the film that is set to open more doors in the MCU Phase 4, including expected and surprising cameos.

The multiverse has been the concept that has defined the fourth phase of the MCU, being central in all of the projects such as TV shows like 'Loki' and 'WandaVision', and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which is set to be the start of the storyline that it’s going to unfold in the Dr. Strange sequel.

As ‘Multiverse of Madness’ is set to introduce new characters in the MCU, such as America Chavez portrayed by Xochitl Gomez, many people wonder how long the movie will be. Especially after other superheroes movies have been near the three hours mark. Here, check out the answer.

Doctor Strange 2 runtime: How long will it be?

According to Fandango, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be 126 minutes long (2 hours 6 minutes). However, Filmaffinity reports a duration of 157 minutes. So, the movie would be around the 2 hours and 37 minutes mark.

Either way, the film won’t be the longest of the MCU. That title still is for 'Avengers: Endgame,' which sits at three hours and one minute. Meanwhile, a 2 hour mark is not far from other titles of the MCU such as 'Iron Man 2' (2:04) or 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2:02).

On the other hand, fans are expecting big cameos in the film. The latest confirmation came in the last promo and it’s that the group called ‘The Illuminati’, which includes Professor X and Iron Man, are going to appear in the film.