Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will return to the Star Wars franchise in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, almost 20 years after the release of ‘Revenge of the Sith’. Here, check out how old they were when they first stepped into their roles.

The new Disney+ TV series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is almost here (May 27) and fans are curious to watch the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to ‘Star Wars’, 20 years later after the release of ‘Episode II: Attack of the Clones’ (2002).

It’s true that the critically-panned Star Wars prequel isn’t held in much regard by many fans. While McGregor’s performance as Kenobi was well-received, Christensen’s portrayal of Anakin Skywalker was the target of much of the criticism.

However, so far, there’s a positive reaction to his return as Darth Vader and an expectation to see what’s going to happen in this new chapter of the story, which is set 10 years after the events of ‘Episode III: Revenge of the Sith’. Here, check out how old were the actors when they first appeared in Star Wars.

Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor’s ages in the Star Wars prequel

‘Attack of the Clones’ was filmed during June and September of 2000, so Christensen was only 19 years old when he first played Anakin. It was only his second big role in a feature, after receiving great reviews for his acting as Sam in 'Life as a House' (2001).

Meanwhile, McGregor's first appearance as Obi-Wan Kenobi was for ‘The Phantom Menace’, released in 1999. However, filming took place in 1997, when he was 26 years old. In the second film he was 29 years old and 33 years old in ‘Revenge of the Siths’ (2005). On the other hand, Natalie Portman was only 16 years old when she first appeared in Episode I.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ will follow how the Jedi master dealt with “his greatest defeat: the fall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned to the dark side and became known as the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.”