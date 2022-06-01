The final installment of the Jurassic Park saga, 'Jurassic World: Dominion’ will come out on June 10 with Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum returning 30 years after the first film came out. Here, check out how old they were in the first movies (and what they have to say about the age gap).

The Jurassic Era will come to an end with the sixth film of the franchise, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, in which the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblumm will return as their iconic character for Steven Spielberg’s classic ‘Jurassic Park’.

With Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as the leading pair, ‘Dominion’ will follow the aftermath of the destruction of the Nubal Isle, which caused the dinosaurs to disperse all over the world. Now, the heroes will have to try to solve this problem and save humans.

The return of Dern, Neill and Goldblum to the franchise is definitely one of the many reasons to watch another epic adventure. Here, check out how old were the stars when they first appeared in the original trilogy and yes, what Dern and Neill have to say about the age gap between them.

How old were the original cast in ‘Jurassic Park’?

The first movie of the saga, ‘Jurassic Park’ was filmed back in 1992 and was released the following year, becoming the highest-grossing film ever for that time with $1.046 billion and made the film’s cast worldwide famous. Goldblum, who also appeared in ‘Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom’ as Dr. Ian Malcolm, was 40 years old in the first film.

Neill was 45 years old when he portrayed Dr. Alan Grant and he was already an accomplished actor with roles in several projects such as m Sleeping Dogs, My Brilliant Career or The Piano. Meanwhile, Dern was only 26 years old when she took the role of Dr. Ellie Sattler but she already had received her first Academy Award nomination with her work in Rambling Rose (1991).

While they shared a significant age gap, the pair played a couple. However, it seems that the both of them didn’t have any idea of that. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Neill, who is now 74, said that he became aware of it while reading an article in a magazine about “Old Geezer and Gals”.

He told the outlet that in the list were Harrison Ford and Sean Connery, and then he saw himself. “I thought, 'Come on. It can't be true.'" Meanwhile, Dern also said to the outlet that for her it felt "completely appropriate to fall in love” with him and it was only “now, when we returned in a moment of cultural awareness about the patriarchy, that I was like, 'Wow! We're not the same age?'."