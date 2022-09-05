The Us Open is one of the most important tennis tournaments of the year, but not everything is about tennis in Flushing Meadows. Here, check out how to enjoy the tournament’s famous “Honey Deuce” cocktail at home.

The US Open is considered one of a kind when compared to other tennis tournaments. While Wimbledon is known for its rigor and strict etiquette, the fourth Grand Slam of the year feels almost like an endless party. And the electric atmosphere of Flushing Meadows is better enjoyed with a Honey Deuce.

The official drink of the Open is named after the 40-40 tie score and it also refers to the two honeydew melon balls resembling tennis balls that decorate the drink. It’s made of a mix of lemonade, raspberry and vodka, and it’s perfect for the heat.

While not all tennis fans have the opportunity to visit New York City to enjoy the best tennis night at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, you can recreate the most popular drink of the USTA Billie Jean King Center with a few ingredients. Ready? Don’t miss the recipe!

Recipe of the US Open ‘Honey Deuce’

If you want to enjoy tennis as a true champ, you can make your own version of the Honey Deuce. To do so, you will need these ingredients: 1 1/4 oz. of vodka (Grey Goose, if you want the exact same as the tournament), 3 oz. of fresh squeezed lemonade, 1/2 oz. of premium raspberry liqueur, crushed ice, and frozen honeydew melon balls to decorate.

Once you have all the ingredients, it’s time to make a drink. First, fill a chilled highball glass with ice and add the vodka. Then, top with lemonade and then add the raspberry liqueur. Finally, garnish with a skewer of honeydew melon balls.

To make the “tennis balls,” you can put honeydew melon in the freezer and then use a melon baller to form them. So, there you have it! A super easy and fun recipe to enjoy the long nights watching tennis… Nevermind it’s at home.