If you want to catch up with all the 'Fantastic Beasts' movies before watching the third installment of the franchise, which comes out on April 15, check out where to stream them.

Twenty-one years ago, the first Harry Potter film was released and since then, the franchise became one of the most beloved and profitable sagas. While the original story ended in 2011, the wizardly world is alive with the prequel ‘Fantastic Beasts’, which just released its third film.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen (who replaced Johnny Depp), follows the story of Dumbledore’s (Law) past relationship with dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mikkelsen), while the professor tries to stop him, with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne), for starting a global war.

The film is directed by David Yates, who with this has worked in seven films for the Harry Potter franchise. 'The Secrets of Dumbledore' will hit theaters on April 15 in the US, but it was already released overseas, grossing $58 million, per Variety. If you want to catch up before watching the third film, here check out how to watch all the saga.

Fantastics Beasts: Where to watch all the movies in order

So far, the Fantastic Beasts saga consists of three films: ‘Fantastic Beasts and where to find them’ (2016), ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald’ (2018) and ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ (2022), which will be only available on theaters (for now).

The two first films are available to stream on fuboTV, which you can enjoy with a seven-day free trial. You can also stream them on Peacock, but only with the paid plans, and with a subscription to HBO Max, where you can also watch all the Harry Potter movies.

When will ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ be available to stream?

Fantastic Beasts 3 will hit theaters on April 15, however, fans won’t have to wait long to stream it. All the Warner Bros. movies reach HBO Max around 45 days after their cinematic premiere, so the film will probably hit the streamer close to May 30.