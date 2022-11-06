The Midterm Elections are almost here. These elections will determine which party will control the Congress. Here, check out everything you need to know about how to vote this November 8th.

It’s almost time for the midterms elections, in which voters will choose representatives for the Congress, as well as state houses and governor offices across the country. While the Election Day is Nov. 8, early voting has already started in many states.

The midterms are very important, as the party that controls the House and the Senate has control over the agenda in the country, according to Gary Nordlinger, a professor of politics at George Washington University.

Each state has its own rules to vote. Typically, you have different options to cast your ballot, depending on the state, via mail, in-person early voting and at the polls on Election Day. Check out everything you need to know on how to vote in the Midterms.

What time can I vote in the midterm elections?

The 2022 midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, November 8. Local poll tomes vary, but tipacally they open at 6 or 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you're still in line when a poll close, you should stay in line as poll workers are legally required to let you still vote.

How can I check if and where I’m registered to vote?

You can check if you're registered to vote in Vote.org. You only have to enter your name, address, birth date, and contact info. If nothing comes up, you have to check if you registered at a former address. If you're not registered, you still have time to do so in some states.

Can I still register to vote?

Most states have already closed the registration process, while North Dakota doesn't have voter registration. However, there are several states that allow same-day registration through Election Day. These are:

Vermont

Connecticut

California

Colorado

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Nevada

Utah

Washington

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

New Mexico

Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

What do I need to vote? Can I still vote if I don’t have a valid ID?

The rules vary by state. Federal law requires that if you’re a first-time voter, you have to show your ID if you did not register in person. Otherwise, it will depend on your state, 35 states ask voters to show ID when voting in person.

If a voter fails to show ID in a state where it is required, by federal law you can request a provisional ballot, which will be counted if election officials confirm that the voter is registered.

Meanwhile, fifteen states and Washington, D.C. have laws that allow voters to verify their identity in another way, such as stating their name and address or signing on a poll book on Election Day. Please, check out the rules in your state to make sure.

How to vote via mail? All you need to know

States which automatically mail ballots

These states automatically send ballots via email to all registered voters. However, there are different deadlines to send it back. Here, check out when you have to return the ballot in these states:

California - Postmarked by Nov. 8

Colorado - Nov. 8

District of Columbia - Nov. 8

Hawaii - Nov. 8

Nevada - Postmarked by Nov. 8

Oregon - Postmarked by Nov. 8

Utah - Postmarked by the day before Election Day

Vermont - Nov. 8

Washington - Postmarked by Nov. 8

States where any voter can request a mail ballot

In these states you can request a mail ballot without justification. Most deadlines for request one have already passed, but you can still request a mail ballot by Nov. 7 in these states: Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana. Here, check out the deadlines for return the mail-ballot:

Alaska - Postmarked by Nov. 8

Arizona - Nov. 8

Florida - Nov. 8

Georgia - Nov. 8

Idaho - Nov. 8

Illinois - Postmarked by Nov. 8

Iowa - Nov. 8

Kansas - Postmarked by Nov. 8

Maine - Nov. 8

Maryland - Nov. 8

Massachusetts - Postmarked by Nov. 8

Michigan - Nov. 8

Minnesota - Nov. 8

Nebraska - Nov. 8

New Jersey - Postmarked by Nov. 8

New Mexico - Nov. 8

North Carolina - Postmarked by Nov. 8

North Dakota - Postmarked by the day before Election Day

Ohio - Postmarked by the day before Election Day

Oklahoma - Nov. 8

Pennsylvania - Nov. 8

Rhode Island - Nov. 8

South Dakota - Nov. 8

Virginia - Postmarked by Nov. 8

Wisconsin - Nov. 8

Wyoming - Nov. 8

States that require a justification for mail voting

In these states you have to give a justification to ve absentee. You still can request a mail ballot in New Hampshire, Mississippi (which doesn’t have a formal deadline but recommends it to do it as soon as possible) and Connecticut (same case as Mississippi). Check out the deadline to send the mail-ballot: